Harden recorded 28 points (8-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two blocks over 39 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 victory over the Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Harden returned for the start of the postseason after missing the Clippers' regular-season finale with a right foot inflammation, going on to lead all players in Sunday's Game 1 of the first round in threes made, scoring and assists in a near 30-point double-double in a winning effort. Harden posted at least 28 points in six games during the regular season, adding eight or more assists in all of those outings. He posted his fifth game of the year, both regular season and postseason, with six or more threes made.