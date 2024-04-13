Harden is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets due to right foot inflammation.
The Clippers already know they'll face the Mavericks in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, so they could very well sit Harden to avoid any further injuries ahead of the postseason. If Harden doesn't play, then Russell Westbrook could have a larger role in the backcourt.
