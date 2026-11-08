Harden contributed seven points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two blocks across 34 minutes during Saturday's 109-97 loss to the Knicks.

Harden couldn't get his shot to fall in this one, recording fewer than eight points in a regular-season game for the first time since Feb. 4, 2025. However, the veteran guard still tied for the team lead in assists and matched his season-high mark in blocks. Over his last five games, Harden has averaged 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 0.8 blocks in 31.6 minutes per showing.