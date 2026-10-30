Harden recorded 24 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes in Thursday's 114-111 loss to the Hawks.

Harden scored 20 points through the first three quarters of this one, though he provided a muted impact in the fourth. The veteran guard still delivered an efficient shooting performance and finished as the Cavaliers' leading scorer, reaching the 20-point mark for the first time this season. He's averaging 17.4 points, 6.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per tilt through five regular-season games.