Harden produced 33 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 victory over Dallas in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Harden stepped up alongside teammate Paul George to lift Los Angeles to a much-needed win in Game 4 to even the series at 2-2 entering Game 5. Harden posted a team-high-tying point total while connecting on a quartet of threes and tallying at least six rebounds and assists in a balanced showing. Harden reached the 30-point mark for the first time of the series, also hauling in his highest rebound total of the postseason thus far.