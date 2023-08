The 76ers have ended trade talks surrounding Harden and plan to have him back for training camp, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Harden opted into his 2023-24 player option this offseason likely to help the 76ers complete a trade that would move Harden out of Philly. However, with trade talks bearing no fruit, the 76ers are looking to bring back Harden for the start of training camp and the upcoming campaign despite the 10-time All-Star's trade wishes. Considering Hardens' desire to be traded, he could threaten to hold out come training camp, making his situation one worth monitoring as fantasy draft season approaches.