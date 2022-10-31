Embiid (illness) didn't participate in the 76ers' morning shootaround and remains questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid was added to the injury report Sunday due to a non-COVID illness. While the big man wouldn't necessarily need to participate in shootaround in order to play against Washington, his absence isn't encouraging in terms of his availability. If Embiid is forced to miss Monday's contest, Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell would likely see expanded roles in Philadelphia's frontcourt.