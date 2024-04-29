Embiid provided 27 points (7-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals across 44 minutes during Sunday's 97-92 loss to New York in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Embiid led all Philadelphia players in scoring, rebounds, blocks and steals while handing out a half-dozen assists in an all-around performance in a losing effort against New York. Despite dealing with a lingering knee injury throughout the series, Embiid has played in all four games and has tallied at least 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists in three straight outings. Look for Embiid to put together another strong outing in Game 5 to help the 76ers avoid elimination in a win-or-go-home contest.