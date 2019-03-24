76ers' Joel Embiid: Another big night in loss
Embiid totaled 27 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists over 35 minutes in the 76ers' loss to the Hawks on Saturday.
Embiid once again scored and rebounded with authority, producing a huge double-double in Saturday's loss to the Hawks. His game has grown tremendously in his third season, and the big man is averaging 27.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game - all easily career highs.
