Embiid amassed 39 points (12-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 14-17 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 35 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 132-123 double-overtime loss to the Rockets.

Embiid took full advantage of an outmatched Houston frontcourt, turning in another masterful display, albeit in a losing effort. With the 76ers starting to get their guys back on the floor, this would certainly have been penciled in as a victory earlier in the day. Result aside, Embiid was tremendous again, continuing what has been a strong start to the season. He currently sits as the 7th-ranked player in standard leagues, a position he should be able to maintain moving forward.