Embiid (knee) will play Saturday against the Knicks, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Embiid went through his pre-game routine unscathed, and the star big man will be ready to handle his regular workload in the series opener against New York. Embiid is averaging 29.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across 31.8 minutes per game in the six games he's played since returning from the knee injury that sideline him for two months earlier this year.
