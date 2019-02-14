76ers' Joel Embiid: Big double-double against Knicks
Embiid scored a game-high 26 points (7-13 FG, 12-14 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, three assists and a block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 126-111 win over the Knicks.
The center racked up his 10th straight double-double, and Embiid is averaging 28.6 points, 14.8 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers over that impressive stretch. He's also become one of the most dominant fantasy assets in the league from the free-throw line, attempting 11.6 FTs a night while converting 85.3 percent of them during those 10 games.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...