76ers' Joel Embiid: Big double-double against Knicks

Embiid scored a game-high 26 points (7-13 FG, 12-14 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, three assists and a block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 126-111 win over the Knicks.

The center racked up his 10th straight double-double, and Embiid is averaging 28.6 points, 14.8 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers over that impressive stretch. He's also become one of the most dominant fantasy assets in the league from the free-throw line, attempting 11.6 FTs a night while converting 85.3 percent of them during those 10 games.