76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared to practice

Embiid (shoulder) has been cleared to practice, Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrated reports.

This is certainly a step in the right direction for Embiid, but the Sixers are yet to decide if he'll be cleared to play in Wednesday's home matchup against Detroit. Either way, though, Embiid figures to be back in the lineup within the next few days after missing the previous five contests with a sprained left shoulder. After Wednesday's game, the Sixers are off until a Saturday date with the Pacers.