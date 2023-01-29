Embiid racked up 47 points (18-31 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 win over the Nuggets.

In a showdown with Nikola Jokic, Embiid nearly doubled his Denver counterpart's point total while thoroughly dominating on the glass. It was Embiid's 22nd double-double on the season and his best rebounding total since the final game of the 2021-22 regular season when he pulled down 20 boards against the Pacers. The four made threes were also his best performance from beyond the arc since Feb. 12 of last year. The 28-year-old center has missed four games this month due to foot issues, but when he's been on the court, Embiid has averaged 35.4 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.6 blocks over nine January contests.