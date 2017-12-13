76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominates in tough victory

Embiid finished with 28 points (8-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 118-112 victory over the Timberwolves.

Embbid returned after a two-game absence, leading the 76ers to a come from behind victory. This game was focused on the matchup of the two centers, with Embiid getting the better of Karl-Anthony Towns on this occasion. He has been incredible so far this season, and barring any injury setbacks, should be locked in as a top 10 fantasy player.