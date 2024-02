Embiid (knee) is now expected to be out for 6-8 weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Embiid has yet to be ruled out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a left meniscus injury Sunday. However, it appears that the superstar center will be sidelined for quite a bit longer than his scheduled re-evaluation in four weeks. Paul Reed and Mo Bamba are in line to receive the majority of Philadelphia's center minutes while Embiid remains out.