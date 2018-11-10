76ers' Joel Embiid: Explodes for 42 in OT win over Hornets
Embiid scored a game-high 42 points (11-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 19-22 FT) while adding 18 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 39 minutes during Friday's 133-132 overtime win over the Hornets.
The fourth quarter turned into a duel between Embiid and Kemba Walker, as the Charlotte star scored 19 of his 30 points in the period, while the Sixers center responded with 16 of his 42. Embiid actually leap-frogged Walker for second place in the NBA in scoring as a result, and the 24-year-old big man continues his stellar start to the campaign -- in addition to his offensive exploits, he's racked up a double-double in 12 of 13 games so far.
