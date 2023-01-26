Embiid had 26 points (6-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 13-13 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 137-133 win over the Nets.

Embiid only connected on six of 18 field goal attempts in the contest but made up for it by going 13-of-13 from the free-throw line as the Sixers hung on to win their sixth straight. Embiid added a team-high 10 rebounds in the contest while finishing second on the team in scoring with 26 points. The double-double was his 21st of the season and fifth in eight games this month.