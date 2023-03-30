Embiid racked up a game-high 25 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 victory over the Mavericks.

After missing Monday's showdown with Nikola Jokic due to a calf injury, Embiid returned to score at least 25 points for his third straight game and the 13th time in 14 March contests. The veteran center is averaging 33.8 points, 9.3 boards, 4.6 assists, 2.1 blocks, 1.0 threes and 0.9 steals on the month while shooting 58.9 percent from the floor, and with six games remaining on the regular-season schedule, Philly will have to balance any concerns about Embiid's health against the team's chances of catching Boston for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.