Embiid scored a game-high 45 points (16-23 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 13-13 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, five steals, four assists and a block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 137-134 overtime win over the Heat.

Both teams were missing key players due to COVID-19 protocols, but Embiid had a little more help around him and, more importantly, didn't have to worry about Bam Adebayo. The result was season highs in points and steals for the Sixers center, and he tied his season high in boards as well. Embiid now has eight double-doubles in 10 games to begin the season.