Embiid (knee) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game versus the Bulls.

Embiid thus looks set to retake the floor after getting a night off on the front end of a back-to-back set Friday. He should resume his starting duties and is coming off 31 points against Toronto earlier in the week. Embiid has posted 26 or more in four of the first five games, though he has just 10 total rebounds in his last two games played.