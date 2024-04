Embiid (left knee injury recovery) has been cleared to play in Monday's Game 2 against the Knicks, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Embiid and Tyrese Maxey (illness) will suit up Monday, although coach Nick Nurse noted that Maxey will operate at less than 100 percent while still dealing with symptoms. Embiid logged 37 minutes of action despite briefly exiting Saturday's contest before halftime, so he'll likely be leaned on even if gimpy.