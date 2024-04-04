Embiid (knee), who is questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat, participated in the 76ers' morning shootaround, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid returned to the court Tuesday against the Thunder and tallied 24 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes. While he remains questionable for Thursday's matchup, his participation in shootaround is encouraging. The 76ers will presumably see how he feels following his morning activity, and he'll likely remain on a minutes restriction if he's cleared to play Thursday.