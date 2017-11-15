76ers' Joel Embiid: Rehabs at shootaround, will play Wednesday

Embiid did rehab work instead of participating in the team's morning shootaround, but is still expected to play during Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid played a career-high 36 minutes against the Clippers on Monday, so it seems like the team's medical staff wants to make sure his body is adjusting correctly to the added workload. Unless word comes otherwise, we'll have to assume he's fully healthy for the tilt against the Lakers.