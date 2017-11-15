76ers' Joel Embiid: Rehabs at shootaround, will play Wednesday
Embiid did rehab work instead of participating in the team's morning shootaround, but is still expected to play during Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Embiid played a career-high 36 minutes against the Clippers on Monday, so it seems like the team's medical staff wants to make sure his body is adjusting correctly to the added workload. Unless word comes otherwise, we'll have to assume he's fully healthy for the tilt against the Lakers.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Huge performance in Monday's win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Only plays 25 minutes in loss•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Solid in return to action•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Does PT and individual court work•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Set to be rested Tuesday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Sits out Thursday's practice for rest•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.