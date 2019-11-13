76ers' Joel Embiid: Resting Wednesday
Embiid will be rested Wednesday against the Magic, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Embiid will get a maintenance day after playing 35 minutes during Tuesday's 98-97 win over the Cavaliers, finishing with 27 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal. The 76ers will likely lean more on Al Horford in Embiid's absence, while Kyle O'Quinn should also benefit from an uptick in minutes.
