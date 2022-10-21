Embiid had 15 points (6-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block across 36 minutes during Thursday's 90-88 loss to Milwaukee.

Embiid made three of his first four shots but lost his touch after that and missed 14 of his last 17 tries, including all seven of his attempts in a miserable second half during which he did not score and pulled down just three boards while turning the ball over three times in 17 minutes of playing time. He's recorded a double-double in both games this season but has made just 38.5 percent of his shot attempts and is 2-for-9 from beyond the arc.