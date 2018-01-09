76ers' Joel Embiid: Says he'll play Thursday vs. Boston

Embiid (back/hand) says he will take the floor for Thursday's contest against the Celtics, Dei Lynam of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid has been nursing a sore back since December, which caused him to miss Sunday's practice and put his status for Thursday into question. A more recent concern has been his shooting hand, which remains swollen after he injured it Dec. 31 against Phoenix. It hasn't affected his play significantly, however, as he's averaged 22.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks on 53.6 percent shooting over the past two outings.