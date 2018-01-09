76ers' Joel Embiid: Says he'll play Thursday vs. Boston
Embiid (back/hand) says he will take the floor for Thursday's contest against the Celtics, Dei Lynam of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Embiid has been nursing a sore back since December, which caused him to miss Sunday's practice and put his status for Thursday into question. A more recent concern has been his shooting hand, which remains swollen after he injured it Dec. 31 against Phoenix. It hasn't affected his play significantly, however, as he's averaged 22.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks on 53.6 percent shooting over the past two outings.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start