76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores team-high 33 points
Embiid scored 33 points (11-17 FG, 2-3 3PT, 9-10 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and five blocks in 36 minutes during Thursday's 107-104 loss to the Lakers.
While he did not top his 46-point game from November 15 in Los Angeles, Embiid still led the way with a 30-plus point performance on Thursday. The main difference in the two games was the amount of trips to the free throw line. While he did shoot 9-of-10 at the line on Thursday, Embiid shot 16-of-19 from the charity stripe in their previous meeting. Even so, it was the fifth time that the center attempted at least 10 free throws in a game this season. With all of his time at the free throw line, Embiid is averaging 79.0 percent from the line on 8.0 attempts per game.
