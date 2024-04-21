Embiid is questionable for Monday's Game 2 against the Knicks due to left knee injury recovery.

Embiid carrying the designation of "injury recovery," as opposed to a specific aggravation, is a good sign, and returning to the second half of Saturday's contest likely puts him on track for Game 2. That being said, Philadelphia has been unreliable in reporting injuries of late, so Embiid's status will need to be monitored. He declined to speak with media after Saturday's contest, but the big man has returned to action after suffering in-game tweaks twice in the time since his initial return from surgery, so gutting out lingering pain has been the precedent.