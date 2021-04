Embiid dropped 36 points (10-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 16-18 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's victory over the Nets.

Embiid has made a living at the charity stripe over his last three games, going a combined 40-for-44. During that span, Embiid has accounted for 32.5 percent of Philly's point total. He's also posted consecutive double-doubles for the first time since Feb. 27 - March 3.