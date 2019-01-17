76ers' Joel Embiid: To be game-time call
Embiid (back) will be a game-time decision Thursday against the Pacers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Embiid is dealing with back soreness following a 31-points, 13-rebound effort Tuesday against the Timberwolves in just 27 minutes. If he's unable to go, look for Mike Muscala, Amir Johnson and Jonah Bolden to see extra run, while Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons would presumably handle more offensive responsibilities.
