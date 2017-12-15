76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Friday
Embiid (back) will play in Friday's game against the Thunder, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Embiid was added to the injury report Friday morning with lingering lower back soreness, but he is healthy enough to give it a go against OKC. The big man is coming off a strong performance in a win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday, and there has been no report that he will be restricted in any way Friday, so expect a full dose of minutes from Embiid.
