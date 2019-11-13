Thybulle posted three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three blocks, two steals, two rebounds and one assist in Tuesday's 98-97 win against the Cavaliers.

Thybulle played a combined three minutes in the two games leading up to Tuesday primarily due to inconsistent shooting (23.8 percent of field goals) and a high amount of turnovers, and he's still struggling to regain his 21.8 per-game minutes average which he saw through the first four games of the regular season. Still, the 22-year-old has been impressive on the defensive end, averaging 1.1 block and 1.8 steals in just 15.2 minutes per game. If Thybulle is able to improve his shooting, he is a name to keep an eye on, especially in leagues that reward steals and blocks.