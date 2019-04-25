Scott (heel) did not participate in Thursday's practice and is considered day-to-day, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

Scott was forced to leave Tuesday's Game 5 against the Nets with a bruised right heel and did not return. With the 76ers just two days away from the start of their second-round series against Toronto, Scott's absence from practice surely isn't a good sign. If Scott is also unable to give it a go Friday, then serious doubt regarding his Game 1 status will surely set in.