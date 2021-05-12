Scott totaled three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in a 103-94 loss to the Pacers on Tuesday.

With Joel Embiid (illness) out of the lineup, Scott got the start and recorded both a steal and a block for just the second time this season. The center has really struggled on offense of late, failing to shoot at least 50.0 percent from the field in eight consecutive games. Over that span, Scott has averaged just 2.4 points (on 26.9 percent shooting from the field) and 1.5 rebounds per game.