Scott will not play Monday against the Thunder due to a sore left hip, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

This is the first we're hearing of the injury, so it's likely the Sixers simply needed a reason to give Scott the night off. Entering Monday, the veteran forward had appeared in 29 straight games, including making a spot start in Saturday's loss to Milwaukee. He finished that contest with just three points, two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes.