Scott (hip) tallied three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and one assist in nine minutes off the bench Wednesday in the 76ers' 127-83 win over the Hawks.

Scott was listed as questionable ahead of Wednesday's game with a sore left hip, but he was able to play through the injury. So long as starting power forward Tobias Harris remains healthy, Scott likely won't have a path to 20-plus minutes in most games.