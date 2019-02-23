Scott supplied 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during Saturday's loss to Portland.

Scott tied his second-best scoring output of the season, while seeing a season-high 29 minutes Saturday. While Scott received a bit more run that usual due to Joel Embiid (knee) not playing, he showcased his floor-spacing skill and could be in-line for more run moving forward, especially if he continues to shoot the ball well.