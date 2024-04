Bamba won't start Wednesday's Play-In Game against the Heat.

With Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined, Bamba drew a spot start during the regular-season finale and posted four points, six rebounds and two blocks in 18 minutes during a 107-86 win over Brooklyn. Across 40 appearances off the bench this season, Bamba has averaged 3.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 10.3 minutes per game.