Bamba provided four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds and two blocks over 18 minutes during Sunday's 107-86 win over Brooklyn.

Bamba got the spot start after Joel Embiid (knee) was ruled out. He will end his regular season with averages of 4.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 12.9 minutes per game. The big man also put up 6.3 points and 5.6 rebounds across 19.3 minutes in 16 starts.