Bamba (illness) isn't listed on Philadelphia's injury report for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Bamba missed three straight games due to an illness but is cleared to suit up Sunday. Joel Embiid (knee) made his return following a lengthy absence while Bamba was sick, but the reigning MVP has been ruled out for Sunday's contest, which is the second night of a back-to-back set, for rest purposes. Bamba should garner a solid role versus San Antonio, though Paul Reed is expected to start at center in Embiid's stead.