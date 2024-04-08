Bamba (illness) scored three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and added seven rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 15 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 133-126 double-overtime victory over the Spurs.

Bamba was back in action for Philadelphia after missing the previous three games with an illness. His return coincided with Joel Embiid being held out of Sunday's contest, after Embiid had played in each of the previous three games following a 29-game absence while he recovered from meniscus surgery. With Embiid expected back for the 76ers' next game Tuesday versus the Pistons and Paul Reed likely to serve as his top backup, Bamba could soon find himself outside of the team's rotation.