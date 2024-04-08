Reed ended with 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 133-126 double-overtime victory over San Antonio.

It's the seventh double-double of the season for Reed but his first since March 8, while the five assists tied his season high -- a mark he also reached Saturday. The fourth-year center is seeing his usage rise again with Tobias Harris (knee) now missing from the frontcourt along with Joel Embiid (knee), and in the three games Harris has sat out, Reed has averaged 7.3 points, 6.3 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 23.0 minutes per contest.