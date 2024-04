Reed contributed six points (3-4 FG), five rebounds, five assists and four steals over 23 minutes during Saturday's 116-96 victory over the Grizzlies.

Reed compiled four steals in the win, continuing to provide viable streaming value despite the return of Joel Embiid. While Reed's upside is limited now that the star center is back in the lineup, he should still be on the radar if you need defensive stats and rebounds.