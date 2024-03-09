Reed finished with 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 103-95 loss to the Pelicans.

After starting Philadelphia's previous game Wednesday versus Memphis, Reed returned to the bench Friday while Mo Bamba logged a start. The change in roles didn't impact Reed's productivity -- in fact, he played three more minutes, and his totals of 17 points, 11 boards, three blocks and a steal were identical to his previous outing. Reed has been up-and-down as the primary replacement to Joel Embiid (knee), but he has done enough as a rebounder and shot-blocker to justify rostering in most fantasy leagues with Embiid still without a return timetable.