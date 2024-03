Reed registered 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals across 24 minutes during Sunday's 121-107 win over the Clippers.

This was quite the showing from Reed as he showcased his ability to stuff the stat sheet across the board. His defense and rebounding are his calling cards, as he's averaging 1.6 blocks, 1.2 steals and 7.3 rebounds in March.