Covington (knee) did some on-court work following Sunday's practice and is ramping up for a return to game action, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Covington has been sidelined for two-plus months due to a bone bruise in his knee, but it appears he's nearing a return. His status for Monday's matchup versus the Heat should be released Sunday night, but he'll likely miss at least a few more games, as he's yet to be cleared for full-contact drills.