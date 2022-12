Mokoka finished with 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 119-101 loss to the Ontario Clippers.

Mokoka showcased his all-around ability against Ontario as a scorer, rebounder and defender finishing the game with two steals. Expect him to continue to play at a high level as one of the main guards in the rotation for the Blue.