Mokoka finished with 23 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Friday's 114-105 win over the Stockton Kings.

Mokoka played a pivotal role in helping Oklahoma City secure the win finishing as the leading scorer. He was a sniper from deep while also being very efficient from the field. Expect him to continue to play at a high level as the biggest deep threat for the Blue.