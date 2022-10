Oklahoma City signed Mokoka on Tuesday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Mokoka joined the Bulls as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2019-20 campaign and appeared in 25 contests over the next two seasons. The 6-foot-4 guard spent last year playing in France but will return to the NBA ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, though he'll likely wind up in the G League before too long.